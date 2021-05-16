Fluor Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

FLR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

