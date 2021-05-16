Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

