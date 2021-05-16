Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FLR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
