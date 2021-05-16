Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.23

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,395,000 after buying an additional 141,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

