Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Forward Air worth $84,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,878,838 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

