Frax (FRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.46 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Frax has a market capitalization of $131.53 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01183390 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 131,369,737 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

