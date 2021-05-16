Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nord/LB

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.