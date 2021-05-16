FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FCN stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

