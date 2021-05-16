Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.95 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.67 million and $3.95 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,942,316 coins and its circulating supply is 940,226 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

