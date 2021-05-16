Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

