FY2021 EPS Estimates for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lifted by William Blair

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

INNV opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,374,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

