Fyooz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,083.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $22,083.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.