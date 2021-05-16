Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.