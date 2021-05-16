Gameswap Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $281,122.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

