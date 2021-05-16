Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.32 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $13.32 million and $914,823.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

