Geneva Partners LLC Invests $1.44 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

