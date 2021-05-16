Geneva Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,535 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

