Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

