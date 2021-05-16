Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

