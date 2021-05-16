Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.