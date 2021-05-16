Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.24

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as high as C$23.73. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.71, with a volume of 313,757 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEI shares. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.