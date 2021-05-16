Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.69 million, a P/E ratio of -177.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLAD. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

