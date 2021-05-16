Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 152,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,542,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $84,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.