Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $3.37 EPS.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 52-week low of $117.39 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

