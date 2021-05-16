GNY Market Capitalization Achieves $233.25 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. GNY has a total market cap of $233.25 million and approximately $593,117.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

