GokuMarket Credit Price Reaches $0.23 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $716,127.26 and $16.47 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00649318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002589 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.