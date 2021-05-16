GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $801,571.03 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 117.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $801,571.03 and $4,842.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000227 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

