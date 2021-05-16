GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last ninety days.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.