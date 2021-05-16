Goodwin Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 1,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

