Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

