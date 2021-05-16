GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

