Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.65

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

