Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.65

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit