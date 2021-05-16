Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 62,365 shares.The stock last traded at $127.98 and had previously closed at $109.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company has a market cap of $869.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.