Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of GRAY opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

