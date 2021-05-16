Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.
NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 169,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
