Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 169,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

