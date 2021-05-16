Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1,967.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

