Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

