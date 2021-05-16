Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

