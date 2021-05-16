Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.