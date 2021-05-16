Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit