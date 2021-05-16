Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $118.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.92 million to $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

