Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires 10,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

