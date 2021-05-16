Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average is $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit