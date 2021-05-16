Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average is $237.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.