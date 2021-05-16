Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 700 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CDW makes up 3.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $96.91 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

