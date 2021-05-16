Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 38,892 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

