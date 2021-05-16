Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases Shares of 2,372 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 474.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.90 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.