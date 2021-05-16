Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. General Motors has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

