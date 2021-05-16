Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.