Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.