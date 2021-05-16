Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 4.5% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 70,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 19.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 761,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 126,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 177,690 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $744,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

