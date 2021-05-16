Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

