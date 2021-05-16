Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. 584,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

